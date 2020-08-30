Age 93, of Plymouth, MN Passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Alice Wagner. She is survived by Fran, her husband of 65 years; sons David and James, granddaughter Paige Nelson, and daughters in law Pam and Marie Brown. Lorraine was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis and went on to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota. She was a member of the national honor society and became Minnesota's first certified professional secretary supporting senior executives at Western Electric. Lorraine's passions for cooking, baking, entertaining, playing bridge, and regularly attending church were well-known. She also loved playing piano and was an accomplished needlepoint artist. She and Fran traveled extensively to all 50 states and globally across five continents. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered. A private (based on Covid 19) funeral service will be held on September 5, 2020 at St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church in Plymouth, followed by interment at Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Live streaming will begin at 10 am via spdlc.org/livestream
. Memorials preferred to St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church or the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.