1/
Lorraine Alma (Rapp) OSTERTAG
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 95, of Afton, Minnesota Passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Lorraine was born September 15, 1925. Lorraine is preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond; infant son; grandson, Mark; great-grandsons, Wyatt and Keegan; one brother and four sisters. Lorraine is survived by her sons, Gene (Jan), Marv (Kathy), Larry (Barb) and Don (Dorie); special sisters, Lois, Evie, Elys, Dearie and Marge; 10 grand children; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Laura; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jim and Elaine. Due to COVID precautions, a private interment has already taken place at Guardian Angels Cemetery in Oakdale, MN. Special thanks to the staff at St. Therese of Woodbury, MN for their compassionate care. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
6517389615
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved