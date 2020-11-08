Age 95, of Afton, Minnesota Passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Lorraine was born September 15, 1925. Lorraine is preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond; infant son; grandson, Mark; great-grandsons, Wyatt and Keegan; one brother and four sisters. Lorraine is survived by her sons, Gene (Jan), Marv (Kathy), Larry (Barb) and Don (Dorie); special sisters, Lois, Evie, Elys, Dearie and Marge; 10 grand children; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Laura; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jim and Elaine. Due to COVID precautions, a private interment has already taken place at Guardian Angels Cemetery in Oakdale, MN. Special thanks to the staff at St. Therese of Woodbury, MN for their compassionate care. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com