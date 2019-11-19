Home

Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY
6th Ave. So. @ 8th St.
South St. Paul, MN
Lorraine Ann (Meyer) ROLLINS


1930 - 2019
Age 88, of South St. Paul Passed Away Peacefully Nov. 16, 2019 Born Nov. 18, 1930 Caledonia MN to Henry & Genevieve Meyer. Graduate of Loretto High School. Worked for Bell Telephone Co until her marriage to Henry Morris Rollins on June 2, 1956. Retired from Dayton's after 30 yrs of service. Survived by husband of 63yrs Henry; children Dave (Peggy), Nancy (Frank) Ogrinc, Barb (Joe) Beasy, Peggy (Bill) McDowell, James (Stephanie), Judith Rollins (Dave), Mary (James) Valentine & Kathy (John) Kimlinger; grandchildren Ben, Josh & Rachel Rollins, Teresa (Kevin) Veselik, Paul (Katie) Ogrinc, Madeleine (Nick) Kirincich, Claire Ogrinc, Sarah & Jacob Beasy, Sam McDowell, Margaret (Willie) Faust, Liz McDowell, Julia, Grace, John & Lily Rollins, Annemarie, Kate, Maria, Matt, John & Cecelia Valentine, Abby, Frank, Jack & Charlie Kimlinger; & great-grandchildren Henry, Oliver, Stella & Daniel. Preceded in death by parents; brother Charles (Grace); brothers-in-law Leo Schulte & Miles Schmitz. Also survived by sisters Winifred Schulte & Lois Schmitz; & a myriad of nieces, nephews & greats. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Fri., Nov. 22nd at the CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY, 6th Ave. So. @ 8th St. in South St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Thurs., Nov. 21st at KLECATSKY & SONS SOUTHERN CHAPEL, 414 Marie Ave., South St. Paul. Private inurnment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Trinity Church. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
