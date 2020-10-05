Age 94, of St. Paul Passed Away September 24, 2020 Preceded in death by husband of 67 years Vernon, sister Berniece Babcock, parents Harry and Sadie Robertson. Survived by children Kathy (Karl) Mohns, Dennis Stech, Becky Sweet, Debra Stech; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Member of St. Cecilia's Catholic Church for 69 years. Life member of American Legion Lester Tjernlund Auxillary Post #451. A private service was held for the family on October 2nd at St. Cecilia's. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery where she will join her beloved Vernon.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 5, 2020.