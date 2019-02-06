|
(Carufel) Passed away peacefully in her home on February 3, 2019. Lorraine was born June 26, 1923. She farmed alongside loving husband. Preceded in death by husband John D. and son-in-law Rob Guzman, parents Rose and Charles Carufel, siblings Dorothy Neumann, Lucille Wolf, Marcella McCallum, Shirley Kanke, Marie Nickas, Harold Carufel and Harold (infant). Survived by sisters Reta Cook and Annette (Bernie) Mondor. Survived by her children: Stephen (Kathy), David (Stacy), Daniel (Chris), Ann Gonzales (Phil), Richard (Sue), Mary Guzman, Jane Keller-Malenfant (Eric), John (Maria); twenty-two grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on February 8th at the Church of Saint Michael, 611 S. 3rd St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass in the church atrium. Burial will be at Withrow Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the John D. and Lorraine B. Keller Educational Memorial Scholarship, Health East Hospice or Friends of Chimbote.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 6, 2019