Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Saint Michael
611 S. 3rd St
Stillwater, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Michael
611 S. 3rd St
Stillwater, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine KELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Bernice KELLER


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorraine Bernice KELLER Obituary
(Carufel) Passed away peacefully in her home on February 3, 2019. Lorraine was born June 26, 1923. She farmed alongside loving husband. Preceded in death by husband John D. and son-in-law Rob Guzman, parents Rose and Charles Carufel, siblings Dorothy Neumann, Lucille Wolf, Marcella McCallum, Shirley Kanke, Marie Nickas, Harold Carufel and Harold (infant). Survived by sisters Reta Cook and Annette (Bernie) Mondor. Survived by her children: Stephen (Kathy), David (Stacy), Daniel (Chris), Ann Gonzales (Phil), Richard (Sue), Mary Guzman, Jane Keller-Malenfant (Eric), John (Maria); twenty-two grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on February 8th at the Church of Saint Michael, 611 S. 3rd St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass in the church atrium. Burial will be at Withrow Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the John D. and Lorraine B. Keller Educational Memorial Scholarship, Health East Hospice or Friends of Chimbote.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.