Of Bayport Passed away April 10, 2019 Lorraine was preceded in death by parents, Henry & Alma Radke of Somerset, WI; husband, Edward Bruchu; granddaughter, Leah Bruchu; 4 sisters and 1 brother. Survived by daughter, Deb (Kevin) Anez; son, Jim (Annette); grandchildren, Kevin Jr., Brad, Bob & Ryan Anez, Neil & Billy Bruchu; 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews. Memorial Service 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 17 at BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH, 490 4th St N, Bayport, with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. Pastor Rich Larson officiating. Burial Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. A special thank you to Lakeview Hospice for the wonderful care they gave mom. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother & friend. Always willing to help family & friends. She will be missed by everyone that knew her. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019