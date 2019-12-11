|
|
Age 92 Passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Jack; grandson, Christian; sisters, Muriel & Dolores. Survived by children, Stephanie (Jim) McCarthy, Jeff (Maureen), Gayle (Tom) Strong, Kurt (Laurel) & Sandy; 9 grand children; 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pat Mills; also nieces & nephews. Together with her husband Lorraine enjoyed traveling, bowling and golfing. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Saturday, December 14th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-10 AM prior to Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the . www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019