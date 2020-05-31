Peacefully passed away in her sleep on May 19th after 84 years of sharing her love. A mom and friend to many. Preceded in death by her husband Louis and son Lee. Survived by sister Nancy Halverson, children Lloyd (Julie), Lynn (JD), Louis (Kim), Laura (Michael), grandchildren Kellie (Brandon), Stephanie (Brandon), Andrew, Cassandra, Brandon and Samantha, great grandchildren Audri, Trevor and Zachary. A private interment with family members will precede a burial beside her husband at Fort Snelling.









