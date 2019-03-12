|
|
November 25, 1927 — March 9, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Lawrence. Survived by children, Dick (Karin), Delores (Lloyd), Glen (Terri), Mark (Angie), Michael (Betty), Lee (Cheryl), Beverly (Kevin), Sherri (Bob), Dan (Brigitte), Sally (Jeff) and Sandy (Brian); many loving grand-children, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; 3 sisters, 1 brother and numerous other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday. March 15th at 12 Noon at The Church of St. Peter, 2600 Margaret Street, North St. Paul with visitation 2 hours prior at the church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. 651- 702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 12, 2019