Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine SCHULTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Catherine Steidl SCHULTZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine Catherine Steidl SCHULTZ Obituary
November 25, 1927 — March 9, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Lawrence. Survived by children, Dick (Karin), Delores (Lloyd), Glen (Terri), Mark (Angie), Michael (Betty), Lee (Cheryl), Beverly (Kevin), Sherri (Bob), Dan (Brigitte), Sally (Jeff) and Sandy (Brian); many loving grand-children, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; 3 sisters, 1 brother and numerous other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday. March 15th at 12 Noon at The Church of St. Peter, 2600 Margaret Street, North St. Paul with visitation 2 hours prior at the church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. 651- 702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.