Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother Lorraine (Mickey) passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020, at the age of 94. She will truly be missed by her family - Mark (Jean), Peg, Leo (Wanda), Rick (Susie), Patrick and Tony; grandchildren David (Ruth), Christine (Stephen), Lance, and Anna; great grandchildren William, Daniel and Claire; her beloved sister, Pat; many nieces and nephews; and long-time friend, Marge. Preceded in death by husband of 32 years, Richard; son, Michael; parents, Gilbert Henry Quinn and Clare Lorraine Quinn (Gould); and brother Gil (Peg). A resident of West St. Paul for 65 years, Lorraine was born in Seattle, WA, raised in Cold Spring and St. Paul, and graduated from Mechanic Arts High School. She was a parishioner at the Church of St. Joseph's. In addition to raising six children, she held a variety of jobs over the years. Throughout her life, Lorraine enjoyed giving to others, especially those less fortunate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross or Children's Minnesota Foundation. Services to be determined.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020