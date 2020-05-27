Age 97 Passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 24, 2020. Lorraine was a wonderful homemaker and loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. Her family and her faith meant everything to her. Lorraine often mentioned that some of her happiest days were her high school years at St. Joseph's Academy and she later became involved in the school's Alumnae Association. She was also very active in the Altar and Rosary Society at Holy Spirit parish, contributed many hours to craft and bake sales and was a regular donor to the food shelf. Lorraine was an excellent cook and baker as well as a talented artist. Her watercolor paintings decorated her room at Episcopal Church Home (ECH) where she resided for the last 9+ years. Many of her paintings were displayed in one of the hallways there. The staff at ECH took loving care of Lorraine, especially in her final days. The family extends to them our heartfelt thanks. We are also deeply grateful to everyone at Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel for all their support and help. Lorraine was preceded in death by Dick, her loving husband of 66 years. She is survived by daughter, Cathy Eddleston (Dave), son Rick (Sue), son Jim (Rachel) and 6 grandchildren, David, Greg, Matt, Claire, Jake and Anni and 2 great-grandchildren, Hayden and Sienna. Lorraine will remain forever in our hearts and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her and loved her. A private service for immediate family will be held on Friday, May 29th, and a Celebration of Lorraine's Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials are preferred and may be made to either: The St. Joseph's Academy Alumnae Association. Make checks to SJAAA and mail to 1890 Randolph Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105 or Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank at www.2harvest.org. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press from May 27 to May 31, 2020.