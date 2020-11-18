Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma and Lover of Dogs, Age 94 of Roseville Passed away peacefully November 15, 2020. Proceeded in death by brother, Kenneth Skoog. Survived by loving husband of 69 years, Stanley; children, Diane (David) Belknap, Darrell (Nancy Stutzman); grand children, Amy and Sara; nephews, Jim and Alan; and niece, Cheryl Jensen. A private funeral will be held Friday, November 20 at Roseville Lutheran Church with burial at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Roseville Lutheran Church or Animal Humane Society. 651-631-2727