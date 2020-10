Age 102 of North Oaks Passed away peacefully October 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren; parents, Washington and Mary Stegner; siblings, Alvira, Virgil, Violet, Harriet and James. She is survived by her daughters Carol Hawkinson, JoAnn Hanson (Bob Ostlund) and Marilyn Hickey (Bob Shemansky); grand children, Erik (Kami), Kara (Dean), Elizabeth (Andrew), Sarah (Aditya), Joshua, Courtney and Bethany, great grandchildren, Landon, Avery, Lukas and Elliott. Lorraine loved the Lord and is now sitting joyfully by his side with her husband Warren. She was devoted to her family and loved visits with her great grandchildren. She was an accomplished seamstress, pianist and organist and insisted that all of her daughters take piano lessons much to their dismay. Painting classes brought out her newly-discovered artistic talents and resulted in an assortment of paintings that were displayed throughout her apartment. She was a long-time resident of Waverly Gardens where she had many treasured friends and was known for her sense of humor. Her loving caregivers made sure every need was met and she was treated like a Queen. Lorraine was a devoted attendee of Pastor Bruce's Chapel services and Bible study. A private family service will be held October 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Holcomb-Henry-Bloom-Purcell Funeral Home 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.