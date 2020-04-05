|
|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother Age 97, died March 28, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Irving Arthur; parents William and Marie (nee Pagel) Klindworth; brother Raymond Klindworth. Beloved mother of Barbara (Jim) McGlennen, Douglas and Gregory (Kirsten); grandmother of Matthew (Marianka) McGlennen, Kristine McGlennen, Katherine Langfield, and Emily Langfield. Also brother-in-law Robert Langfield and many nieces and nephews. Private family graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery. There will be a memorial service in the future at Crown Of Life Lutheran Church, West St. Paul. An obituary will be published and further information on the website when scheduled. A message can be left for the family at johnsonpeterson.com. Memorials preferred to Crown of Life Lutheran Church, West St. Paul, MN or Neighborhood House Food Support Program, St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020