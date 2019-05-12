|
(nee Monson) Age 86, of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by loving husband, Joseph; parents, Alfred & Esther Monson; 1 sister and 3 brothers. Survived by daughters, Marilyn (Richard Beardsley) Hathaway, Sharon Larson, Rene Hathaway, and Lori Jo (Dean) Husnik; grandchildren, Clare and Ella Beardsley, Megan and Joe Larson, Ryan and Brittany Billings, Hayley and David Husnik; sister, Verna Peterson; special family friends, Maddie Fischer, Qiana, Qi, and Dorothy Wang; and other family & friends. Visitation 10AM, and Funeral Service 11AM on Monday, May 13th at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul. Interment at Forest Lawn. Special Thanks to HealthEast Hospice for their care. Memorials preferred to the HealthEast Hospice program.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019