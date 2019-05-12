Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church
1669 Arcade St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church
1669 Arcade St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine HATHAWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Evelyn HATHAWAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine Evelyn HATHAWAY Obituary
(nee Monson) Age 86, of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by loving husband, Joseph; parents, Alfred & Esther Monson; 1 sister and 3 brothers. Survived by daughters, Marilyn (Richard Beardsley) Hathaway, Sharon Larson, Rene Hathaway, and Lori Jo (Dean) Husnik; grandchildren, Clare and Ella Beardsley, Megan and Joe Larson, Ryan and Brittany Billings, Hayley and David Husnik; sister, Verna Peterson; special family friends, Maddie Fischer, Qiana, Qi, and Dorothy Wang; and other family & friends. Visitation 10AM, and Funeral Service 11AM on Monday, May 13th at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul. Interment at Forest Lawn. Special Thanks to HealthEast Hospice for their care. Memorials preferred to the HealthEast Hospice program.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now