Age 79, of Siren, WI "Mama" went home to the Lord on April 24, 2020. She is now reunited with her mother, Myrtle; twin sister, Loretta; grandparents, John and Leona. Will be dearly missed by husband of 59 years, Lawrence; daughter, Tammy (Allen); son, Tracy Jon; siblings, Alice and Donald (Christine); special friend, Gloria Johnson; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial Mass to be held Saturday, July 18, 12:00 PM (visitation 11-12) St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 26455 Muskey Ave. S., Webster, WI. Swedberg-Taylor FH, Webster, WI www.swedberg-taylor.com