1/1
Lorraine (Knoepke) FAGNAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 79, of Siren, WI "Mama" went home to the Lord on April 24, 2020. She is now reunited with her mother, Myrtle; twin sister, Loretta; grandparents, John and Leona. Will be dearly missed by husband of 59 years, Lawrence; daughter, Tammy (Allen); son, Tracy Jon; siblings, Alice and Donald (Christine); special friend, Gloria Johnson; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial Mass to be held Saturday, July 18, 12:00 PM (visitation 11-12) St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 26455 Muskey Ave. S., Webster, WI. Swedberg-Taylor FH, Webster, WI www.swedberg-taylor.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home - Webster
26530 Lakeland Ave. N.
Webster, WI 54893
(715) 866-7131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved