Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church
1757 Conway Street
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church
1757 Conway Street
St. Paul, MN
Age 90, of St. Paul Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma, & Great Grandma Passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 surrounded by her children. She will be sadly missed by children, Ron (Marcia Peterson), Gary (Mary), Diana Smith (Bill Ryan), Cheryl (Mark) Luger; grandchildren, David Winkel, Christine (Randy) Dutcher, Matthew (Jennifer) Winkel, Shelagh Winkel, Michael Smith, Kristen (Matt) Moran, Rachel, Sarah, & Joseph Luger; great grandchildren, Molly Winkel, Mikey & Tommy Dutcher, Connor H. Lorraine was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert T. Winkel; parents, George & Julia; sisters and brothers, Dorothy, Gertrude, Roy, Jerome, Edward and Robert. Special thanks to the staff at Cerenity Marion & Heartland Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am on Friday October 4th at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, 1757 Conway Street, St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 1, 2019
