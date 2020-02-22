|
|
Age 90 Passed away February 19, 2020 in St. Louis Park, MN. Lorraine is survived by her children, Diane (Allen) Kuperman, Don Garon, Wendy (Steve) Baldinger, and Jon (Stacy) Garon; grandchildren, Sandy (Jason) Sondell, Lisa (Glenn) Aronauer, Michael Kuperman, Jackie (Rich) Jones, Dan Garon, Erin Baldinger, Doug (Emily) Baldinger, Jeffrey Baldinger, Avery Garon, and Noah Garon; great grandchildren, Aidan, Ashley, Caleb, Logan, Ethan, Harlow, Sloane, Brielle, and Sophie; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Garon; grand children, Brian Garon and Alec Sasha Garon; her sister, Phyllis Hampel; and her parents, Esther and Mike Burstein. Lorraine was born August 26, 1929 in St. Paul, MN to Esther and Mike Burstein. She graduated from North High School in Minneapolis and met her future husband, Sherman at a "musicale" where she was playing the piano. They moved to Duluth, where they started their family. Lorraine worked in sales at Maurice's and spent much of her time involved in the PTA, going to all her kids' programs and events. Lorraine and Sherman moved back to Minneapolis over 30 years ago to spend more time with their grandchildren, and later, great grandchildren. Lorraine was active and involved in her community for her whole life. She was a highly regarded singer and musician. She loved playing bridge, maj, and canasta with all her friends. She wrote parody songs for birthdays - including her own. She supported her family in everything they did, and always offered suggestions for how to take their careers to the next level. Lorraine embraced modern technology and was never shy about posting how much she loved her family on Facebook. Funeral service 10:30 am, MONDAY, February 24, 2020 at ADATH JESHURUN CONGREGATION, 10500 Hillside Lane West, Minnetonka. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Lorraine's memory to . SHIVA Monday and Tuesday, 7:00 pm, Knollwood Place, 3630 Phillips Pkwy, St. Louis Park and Wednesday, 7:00 pm at Wendy & Steve's residence, Mendota Heights. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020