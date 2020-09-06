1/
Lorraine Helen (Penas) SCHMIDT
1928 - 2020
Passed away peacefully on Aug 29, 2020 Born March 1, 1928 in St. Paul MN Preceded in death by parents, William G. Penas and Helen A. Penas. Her husband Wallace L. Schmidt and her brother, Matthew F. Penas. Survived by: her 5 daughters; Rebeca (Greg) Anderson, Linda J. (Dave) Johnson, Christine M. Lennartson, Kay A. Schmidt, Susan A. Schmidt, and her son, Bill (Karen) Schmidt; 12 grand children and 22 great-grandchildren. After raising six children, she enjoyed her walks, a good book and a movie, and all her pets. She volunteered for several years at Divine Redeemer Hospital in South St. Paul. She was thoughtful, kind, honest, and had a strong faith in God and love. She loved her house at 1023 Highland Ave and always said, "We have the best view in South St. Paul." Wally and Lorraine retired in 1986 on Little Sand Lake in Backus, Minnesota. She will be truly missed by many. Your family will love you always. A private service for family was held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials Preferred to Woodlyn Heights Health Care Center, 2060 Upper 55th St., IGH MN 55077





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
