|
|
Age 92, of St. Paul July 9, 1926 ~ April 6, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Bernard; daughter Margaret Lendway; son-in-law Tom Peterson. Beloved mother of James (Linda), Shari Peterson; mother-in-law of Larry Lendway; grandmother of Jenni (Chris), Krista (Paul), Doreen, Julie (Thomas), Jeff (Tara), Emily (Nick); great-grandmother of Alex, Hayden, Joey, Tyler, Hunter, Toni Marie, Jaxson, Macie, Amelia, Jack, Harlow. Worked alongside her husband Bernie building West End Sport Club. She loved to travel, and will be remembered as a devoted grand mother. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. and 10-11 AM Thursday at church. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Palace & Osceola. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 9, 2019