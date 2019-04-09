Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine MERSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine J. MERSCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine J. MERSCH Obituary
Age 92, of St. Paul July 9, 1926 ~ April 6, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Bernard; daughter Margaret Lendway; son-in-law Tom Peterson. Beloved mother of James (Linda), Shari Peterson; mother-in-law of Larry Lendway; grandmother of Jenni (Chris), Krista (Paul), Doreen, Julie (Thomas), Jeff (Tara), Emily (Nick); great-grandmother of Alex, Hayden, Joey, Tyler, Hunter, Toni Marie, Jaxson, Macie, Amelia, Jack, Harlow. Worked alongside her husband Bernie building West End Sport Club. She loved to travel, and will be remembered as a devoted grand mother. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. and 10-11 AM Thursday at church. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Palace & Osceola. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
Download Now