Lorraine J. SORENSON
1921 - 2020
Age 98 Passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Leland (who also made it to 98), her parents Carl and Helen (Lauer) Mademann, and her bother Earl Mademann. Survived by her children Carol (Steve), Owen (Susan), Louise (Doug) and James (Nancy), eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Lorraine was born in St. Paul on Oct 5, 1921. Her parents died when she was young and she was raised by aunts and uncles. She graduated from Humboldt HS and worked as a secretary when she met Leland. She was a typical housewife of the post WWII era. She reentered the workforce and was secretary to the President of the U of M and the Donaldson Co. Always active she enjoyed long blade skating, biking and taught herself guitar. In retirement she and Leland enjoyed winters in Sun City, AZ where she was active in golf, exercise class and bocce ball (she won the AZ Senior Olympics at age 88). A special thanks to Arthur's Senior Care for their care and compassion. Memorials to Minnetonka Lutheran Church or donor's choice. There will be a short graveside service on Wednesday, June 24, 9:30 am at Fort Snelling where she will be buried next to Leland a WWII vet. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Strobeck Johnson 952-938-9020




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Fort Snelling
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
1400 Mainstreet
Hopkins, MN 55343
(952) 938-9020
