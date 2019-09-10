|
Beloved Mom, Grandma Great Grandma ~ Age 98 Passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Robert; son James "Buff"; parents Henry & Marie Fiala and brother Leo (Ethelle) Fiala. Survived by daughter Cathie (Tim) Mc-Naughton; daughter-in-law Colleen Chermak; grandchildren Kelly (Josh), Kevin (Chenda), Bridget (Eric), Molly (Mike) and Lucy; great grandchildren Colin, Zach, Angela, James & Lauren; nieces, nephews, extended family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, September 12th at 11:00 am at CERENITY MARIAN CARE CENTER CHAPEL, 200 Earl Street with visitation one hour before the Mass. Interment St. Mary's cemetery, North St. Paul. Special thanks to the staff of Suite Living - Vadnais Heights and Hospice of the Midwest for their wonderful care of Lorraine.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 10, 2019