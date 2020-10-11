Age 94 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 Lorraine was born on February 24, 1926 in Mazeppa, Minnesota to Casper and Alida Dahle. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Don Dahle. She is survived by her loving husband Lloyd, her daughter Marsha Sullivan, son Jeff Ford, grandchildren Sarah Samuelson, Naomi Sullivan, Joel Ford and Jennie Soucheray and great grandchildren Jack Soucheray, Will Samuelson and Cameron Soucheray. Lorraine graduated from Kasson High School in 1944 and attended Hamline University. She left Hamline and started with 3M at the 7th Street location. It was there that she met Lloyd and they were married on September 11, 1948. Lorraine continued on with 3M and her last role was an Executive Administrator. She worked at 3M for 34 years before her retirement in 1989 Lorraine was very active. She was involved in a womens sorority, card clubs with friends, travel, water sports such as swimming and water skiing, snowmobiling, golfing and square dancing. She loved spending winters in Florida but was always glad to be back home. She loved her family and is already greatly missed. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday (October 17, 2020) 11:00 AM at St. Andrews Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi, MN. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com