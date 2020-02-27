|
Loving Wife, Mother Grandmother & Great-Grandmother Age 100 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband of 71 years, Clarence; son, Leo. Survived by children, Stephen (Judy), Virginia, Anne (Jim) Lethert; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Kermine (Ed) Sandin; other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, March 2 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 9:30-10:30 AM Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Fairview Hospice, whose wonderful care the family gratefully acknowledges. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2020