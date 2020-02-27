Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N. Dale St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine BENDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine M. BENDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine M. BENDER Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother Grandmother & Great-Grandmother Age 100 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband of 71 years, Clarence; son, Leo. Survived by children, Stephen (Judy), Virginia, Anne (Jim) Lethert; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Kermine (Ed) Sandin; other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, March 2 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 9:30-10:30 AM Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Fairview Hospice, whose wonderful care the family gratefully acknowledges. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -