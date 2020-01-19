|
|
April 05, 1926 — December 30, 2019 Lorraine M. Dreher age 93 of Mahtomedi MN. Preceded in death by husbands, Willard R. Dreher and George H. VanderVeer; parents, Stephen and Viola Kroska; brother, Richard Kroska; son, Kenneth; granddaughter Michelle; and great grandson Conner. Survived by and will be greatly missed by daughter, Sue (John) Cull; sons, Mike (Karen) VanderVeer, Don (Denise) VanderVeer, David (Darlene) VanderVeer, Terry (Sue) VanderVeer, Greg (Leslie) VanderVeer, Jeff VanderVeer; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial service to be held at 11:00 AM on January 24th, 2020 at St Marks Lutheran Church, 550 7th St W., St. Paul, MN 55102. Visitation 1 hour before the service with a private interment at a later date. Memorials to St Mark's preferred, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020