Born on February 20, 1930 in Steven's Point, WI and entered Eternity on February 14, 2019 at age 88 in Eagan, MN. Will be missed by loving husband of over 68 years, Frank, who selflessly cared for Lorraine during her years of failing health; 6 children Andrew Flugaur, Margaret (Steve) Mack, Teresa (Robert) Haliburton, Carol (Cass) Flugaur Starrett, Kenneth (Susan) Flugaur, Christine Flugaur (John Zilke); 10 beloved grandchil - dren, 4 beloved great grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jerry and Maxine Flugaur, Frances (Mrs. George) Flugaur, Norman and Ann Hoffman; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, brother, and Flugaur in-laws who loved her like a sister. After their marriage on September 9, 1950 Lorraine and Frank moved to MN and made their home in the Minneapolis area where they raised 6 children who kept them busy beyond their wildest expectations. Lorraine also found time to be a talented a seamstress, spirited player of card games, reader of countless books, tireless shopper, queen of craft projects, avid admirer of flowers, baker of cookies, proud Grandma, and a force to be reckoned with. She enjoyed summer weekends with her family at Clearwater Lake where a day of fishing was a day well-spent. One of Lorraine's greatest joys was kicking up her heels on the dance floor with Frank. The next time they dance together it will be a dance that never ends! Funeral service 2pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 with visitation noon-2PM Thursday at Willwerscheid Funeral Home 1167 Grand Ave St. Paul. Private family interment. Our appreciation to Brian, the Pastoral Care Visitor from St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, Hopkins and the caregivers and staff at New Perspectives Eagan, for their loving care. Memorials to the . www2.heart.org/ goto/LorraineFlugaur Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary