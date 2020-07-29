Age 81 of Edina Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away July 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick", parents and siblings. Survived by sons, Rich (Marie), Jim (MaryKay); daughter, Dawn (fiancé, Dave); grandchildren, Tim (Tracy), Alex, Nate, Amanda, Maggie, Jack and Jarrod; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Cole; many nieces, nephews and friends. Lorraine was proud of her North St. Paul roots. She worked and volunteered for the Southdale YMCA for many years and treasured her friendships there. She will be remembered for her wit and laughter. Funeral service will be held 12:00noon Saturday, August 1st 2020 at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville. Visitation 2 hours prior. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. www.whitefunerlahomes.com