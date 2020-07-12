Age 100 of North Branch Passed away on July 6, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Victor and sister, Marianne. Survived by daughter, Kathleen (David) Skiba; grandchildren, Michael (Sally), Christopher (Melissa), Kari (Joseph) Stanek and Patrick (Jennifer); 14 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters. Visitation: Wed., July 15, 4-7 pm Strike Life Tributes Cambridge. Mass of Christian Burial: Thurs., July 16, 11 am Christ the King Catholic Church, Cambridge. No visitation at the church Thurs. StrikeLifeTributes.com
763-689-2070