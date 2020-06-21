Lorraine (Lidstad) SJERVEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away June 12, 2020 at the age of 94. Preceded and welcomed into heaven by her parents; son, Mark Benzell; sister, Marion Johnson; brother, Richard Lidstad. Survived by her beloved husband of 49 years and devoted caregiver, Gene Sjerven; children, Gary (Brenda) Sjerven, Mary Sjerven, Larry (Kristi) Sjerven, Gerry (Lynne) Sjerven and Anne Benzell; sister, Donna Lidstad; sister-in-law, Peg Lidstad; many grandchildren, great-grandchildrenother relatives and friends. The family plans to host a Celebration of Lorraine's Life at a later date. 651-407-8300





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved