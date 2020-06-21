Passed away June 12, 2020 at the age of 94. Preceded and welcomed into heaven by her parents; son, Mark Benzell; sister, Marion Johnson; brother, Richard Lidstad. Survived by her beloved husband of 49 years and devoted caregiver, Gene Sjerven; children, Gary (Brenda) Sjerven, Mary Sjerven, Larry (Kristi) Sjerven, Gerry (Lynne) Sjerven and Anne Benzell; sister, Donna Lidstad; sister-in-law, Peg Lidstad; many grandchildren, great-grandchildrenother relatives and friends. The family plans to host a Celebration of Lorraine's Life at a later date. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.