|
|
"Raine" - (nee Prax) Dearly Loved by Family and Friends Passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2020 at age 90. Raine is preceded in death by husband Louis, parents Louis and Lucy Prax, sister and husband Alice and Norman Paul, brother Arnold Prax, sister Lenora Tuerk, sister LaVonne McCumber, brothers-in-law James Pitzl, Arlyn Osberg, and sister-in-law Beverly Prax. Lorraine is survived by brothers Lawrence Prax and Alan (Kay) Prax, sisters Arlene (Vern Hanson) Pitzl, LuElla (Richard) Eggenberger, Leora (Richard) Becker, Arylis (Randall) Sailor, LaVerne (David) Webber, Lynn (Donald) Schallenkamp, Alana Osberg, sister-in-law Carol Prax, brothers-in-law Edward McCumber and Robert (Annie Piro) Tuerk. Raine is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and the extended Prax and Schade families. Mass of Christian Burial on Wed., January 22nd at 11AM, St. Matthew Catholic Church, 510 Hall Ave., St. Paul, MN. 55107. Visitation at the church 2 hrs prior to service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A special thank you to George Ann Wilson and her staff for the care they gave to Raine the past 6 months. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020