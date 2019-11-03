|
|
Age 64 of Woodbury Passed away October 28th, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan & Elsie, and her brother Chris. She is survived by her husband Scott, children Jared Burton, Kyla Burton (husband Jesse Opager) and one granddaughter Elsie Opager; four siblings David (Lynn) Christensen, Kenneth (Valerie) Christensen, Sheila (Jerry) McCall, and Linda (John) Fosse. Lorrie was a peacemaker and force for good in the world and will be missed by her family and many friends. She grew up in Ukiah, California where she graduated from high school in 1973 and then graduated from Brigham Young University with a BS in Clothing and Textiles. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in the church leadership and loved teaching Primary children. Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Saturday, November 9th at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 11900 Manning Ave. S. Cottage Grove, MN with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow in Cottage Grove Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019