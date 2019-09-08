Home

Lou Daniel PLANT

Lou Daniel PLANT Obituary
Age 90, of Maplewood, died peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Agnes and Robert Plant; brother, Robert Jr and an infant sister. Survived by wife, Lori; children, Kay Bergeron, Linda (Clark) Johnson, Tom (Viki) Plant, Richard Plant, Mary Plant, Dan (Suzanne) Plant, Patty (Dan) Tembreull; step-daughter, Lynn (Richard) Hauck; 18 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Avid golfer, hunter and a friend to all. Memorial service at 11am on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, 1465 Victoria Street, Saint Paul 55117. Visitation one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
