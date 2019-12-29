Home

Grandstrand Funeral Home
941 State Road 35
Osceola, WI 54020
715-294-3111
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
941 State Road 35
Osceola, WI 54020
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Ev. Lutheran Church
Taylors Falls, MN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
First Ev. Lutheran Church
Taylors Falls, MN
Lou J. "Chic" (Drenckhahn) BERNING


1952 - 2019
Lou J. "Chic" (Drenckhahn) BERNING Obituary
Age 67 of Amery, WI, passed away suddenly Monday, December 23, 2019, in Taylors Falls, MN. Lou was born June 4, 1952, in Hammond, MN to Dale and Betty (Burr) Drenckhahn. She was a graduate of Zumbrota High School and the MN School of Business. Lou was united in marriage to Dana Berning on June 27, 1970, in Zumbrota. They resided in Red Wing where they raised their children and worked side-by-side as owners of D & L Cleaners, a residential and commercial cleaning company, for many years. Lou was a volunteer member of the Red Wing VFW Clown Club in the 1970s, a volunteer delivery driver for Meals on Wheels in the 1980s, and enjoyed watching her children participate in many sporting events. Lou also worked as a manager at the Hastings Pizza Hut prior to their purchasing and operating the Chisago House Restaurant in Taylors Falls, in July 1987. Lou and Dana moved from Red Wing to Amery in 2002. Lou enjoyed working with her hands, gardening, working in the yard, relaxing by the pool, going barefoot, and especially liked spending time with their grandchildren. Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Betty Drenckhahn and a brother, Robert. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Dana Berning; her daughter Renee (Timothy) Havelka; her son, Tony Berning; three grandsons, Andrew Selvig, Dion Havelka and Isaac Havelka; two great-granddaughters, Eva (3) and Alaynah Selvig (1); two brothers, Mitchell (Debi) Drenckhahn and Larry Drenckhahn; three sisters, Sheri Drenckhahn, Cheryl (David) Danielson and Mindy Drenckhahn; and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Taylors Falls, with a Social Hour from 10:00 –11:00 a.m. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, at the Grandstrand Funeral Home of Osceola, WI. Memorials may be given to the Salvation Army. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
