Louis C. HOFFMAN
Age 94, of Woodbury Passed away August 25, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Cecilia. Survived by children Greg, Mary H. Lynn (Mike), Cathy, and Tom (Kelly); 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grand children. Lou's greatest joy was the love of his life - his wife Cecilia and his family; we all benefited from the love he had for us and showed us. WWII veteran, U.S. Army, Ex-POW. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th St. N., Oakdale, MN on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 10:30 AM, doors will open at 10 AM. Face coverings required. Private Interment Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and can be sent to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Transfiguration Catholic Church
