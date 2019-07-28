Home

Louis C. MITCHELL

Louis C. MITCHELL Obituary
Survived by his 6 children, Susan Mitchell of White Bear Lake, Michele Burns of Maplewood, Melinda Mitchell of Stillwater, Michael Mitchell of Phoenix, AZ, Patrick Mitchell (Kelly) of Lino Lakes, and David Mitchell of White Bear Lake; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation on Wednesday (7/31) from 4-8pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday (8/1) at 11am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Ave, White Bear Lake, with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to The Pillars Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
