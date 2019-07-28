|
Age 97 Passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019. Louis was a Navy veteran who proudly served our country during WWII. He is preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife, Connie; siblings, Rose Catherine Vereen, George Blair, Virginia Robertson and Michael Blair. He is survived by sister, Margaret Barrett; children, Richard (Carol), David (Eileen), Michael (Debbie), Mark (Mary Jo) Blair; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorial service 10:30AM on Thursday, August 1 at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Burial, with full military honors, will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 11:45 AM. Special thanks to Echo Ridge and Ecumen retirement homes for their great service to "Louie" in his later years. Very special thanks to Dr. Joesy Matthews from HealthEast Woodwinds Oncology for his excellent care over the years, and the entire staff at Pillars Hospice for their skilled, compassionate care. Memorials preferred to The Pillars Hospice, 6025 Upper 35th St. N., Oakdale, MN 55128.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019