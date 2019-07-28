Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis BLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis F. "Louie" BLAIR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis F. "Louie" BLAIR Obituary
Age 97 Passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019. Louis was a Navy veteran who proudly served our country during WWII. He is preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife, Connie; siblings, Rose Catherine Vereen, George Blair, Virginia Robertson and Michael Blair. He is survived by sister, Margaret Barrett; children, Richard (Carol), David (Eileen), Michael (Debbie), Mark (Mary Jo) Blair; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorial service 10:30AM on Thursday, August 1 at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Burial, with full military honors, will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 11:45 AM. Special thanks to Echo Ridge and Ecumen retirement homes for their great service to "Louie" in his later years. Very special thanks to Dr. Joesy Matthews from HealthEast Woodwinds Oncology for his excellent care over the years, and the entire staff at Pillars Hospice for their skilled, compassionate care. Memorials preferred to The Pillars Hospice, 6025 Upper 35th St. N., Oakdale, MN 55128.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now