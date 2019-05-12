Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
803 Larpenteur Avenue
Roseville, MN
Age 97 Of St. Paul's Eastside Passed away on April 11, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Anthony & Josephine; brothers Gene, Nick & Lincoln; sisters Edith Rossi, Eleanor Bobrowski & Joyce Conlin; great grandsons Jack Corbo & Gabriel Steiner and special friend Vivian. Louie will be missed by son David Corbo (Janet); daughter Katie Petrasek (James); grandchildren Todd, Scott, Dena, Kirsi, Jeni & Jami; 15 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Stella Corbo; many nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside Service Wednesday, May 15th at 10:00 am at Roselawn Cemetery, 803 Larpenteur Avenue, Roseville. Memorials to Hospice of the Midwest.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
