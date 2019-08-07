|
|
Age 80 of Scandia, MN, passed away on August 2, 2019. He was a 40 + year employee of Cenex. Preceded in death by 3 brothers. Survived by wife of 57 years, Marilee and their sons, Todd (Shanon), Tim (Kari) and Brian (Jennifer); 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sister, Rose Marie Gatzke. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail North, Scandia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019