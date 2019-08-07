Home

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elim Lutheran Church
20971 Olinda Trail North
Scandia, MN
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Elim Lutheran Church
20971 Olinda Trail North,
Scandia, MN
Louis LARKEY Obituary
Age 80 of Scandia, MN, passed away on August 2, 2019. He was a 40 + year employee of Cenex. Preceded in death by 3 brothers. Survived by wife of 57 years, Marilee and their sons, Todd (Shanon), Tim (Kari) and Brian (Jennifer); 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sister, Rose Marie Gatzke. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail North, Scandia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019
