Age 75, of Centuria, WI Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, passed away on February 10, 2020. Louie was born in St. Paul, MN to the late Louis and Mary DiBerardini. After being drafted into the Army, he became a sheet metal worker and raised a family. In addition to his two daughters, Danielle (Jon) of Norwalk, CT and Marisa (Ean) of Centuria, WI, Louis is survived by his sisters, Antoinette and Judy (Roger), grandchildren, Jonathan, Tessa and Skyler and great granddaughter Giavonna. At Louie's request, no service will be held. Expressions of sympathy and/or remembrance may be sent c/o Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Road, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55119.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020