|
|
Age 91 of Minneapolis/St. Paul Passed away October 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, one sister, and two brothers. Survived by companion of many years, Raymond Strot. Louisa was born in Canada to Henry and Magdalene (Erbach) Gottfried. She came to the US as an adult and was employed by a consulting coorperation. Louisa attended Mount Olivet Church and was a very active member; she volunteered many hours, she worked on the annual garage sale, food delivery, and at Mount Olivet home. She was a member of the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and enjoyed traveling to many countries, including the Holy Land. Special thank you to the staff of Brookdale of Eden Prairie and Brookdale Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the . Memorial service Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 2pm with gathering one hour prior at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Ave. S., Mpls. Interment at a later date at Lakewood Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019