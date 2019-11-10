Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Eden Prairie Chapel
7625 Mitchell Road
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
(952) 975-0400
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church
5025 Knox Ave. S.
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church
5025 Knox Ave. S.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louisa RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louisa H. RICHARDSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louisa H. RICHARDSON Obituary
Age 91 of Minneapolis/St. Paul Passed away October 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, one sister, and two brothers. Survived by companion of many years, Raymond Strot. Louisa was born in Canada to Henry and Magdalene (Erbach) Gottfried. She came to the US as an adult and was employed by a consulting coorperation. Louisa attended Mount Olivet Church and was a very active member; she volunteered many hours, she worked on the annual garage sale, food delivery, and at Mount Olivet home. She was a member of the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and enjoyed traveling to many countries, including the Holy Land. Special thank you to the staff of Brookdale of Eden Prairie and Brookdale Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the . Memorial service Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 2pm with gathering one hour prior at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Ave. S., Mpls. Interment at a later date at Lakewood Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -