Age 90, passed away on June 4, 2019, in Eagan, MN. Lyn was born October 9, 1928 in Perham, MN to Lawrence John and Clara Marie (Kern) Delaney. She graduated from Perham High School in 1946. After high school she moved to the Twin Cities where she was a model and actress, and taught ballroom dance at Arthur Murray Dance Studios. She also did secretarial work. At the same time she entered and won a number of beauty contests, among them Miss Saint Paul, Miss Streamliner and Miss WTCN. She was first runner up in Miss Minnesota Pageant in 1949 singing Ave Maria in Latin for the talent competition. Lyn was united in marriage to Arthur C. Kistler in 1951 in Saint Paul. She bore four children between 1952 and 1958 and lived in Rochester, MN until 1968. She married Edward K. Moeller in 1985 and lived in Poway, CA at that time. She moved back to Minnesota when Ed died a year later. Lyn was preceded in death by her husband Lt. Col. Edward K. Moeller; parents Lawrence and Clara Delaney; and three brothers and a sister: Lawrence "Sonny" Delaney Jr., Thomas Delaney, Gerald W. Delaney and Mary Alice Delaney Husser. Lyn is survived by her beloved children Linda Kistler (Donald) Dahlen, Isle, Susan Kistler Friedline, Eagan, Arthur L. (Jean) Kistler, Cottage Grove and Carina M. Kistler, McMinnville, OR; grand children Matthew (Felicia) Burch, Savage, Elizabeth (Jason) Walgrave, Prior Lake, Miles Kistler Friedline, Bend, OR and Nolan Kistler Friedline, Eagan; great-grandchildren Joseph, Theodore and Elliana Walgrave, Prior Lake; brothers Patrick (Julie) Delaney, Fridley, Mike Delaney (Trish Roberts), Lake Havasu City, AZ, sister Margaret "Marge" Magistad (Jerry Warkel), Roseville and other special family members and friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 15th at 8:00 am, with a funeral service at 9:00 am at The Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel, 1 Tower Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55450. Pastor Perry Johnson will be officiating. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be at a later time. Arrangements were made with the help of The Cremation Society of Minnesota, Edina office. Memorials or flowers are at the donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019