God welcomed Louise to her forever home on June 2, 2020. Age 73 of St. Paul. Preceded in death by beloved husband, David. Survived by sisters, Janell & Norma; brothers, Ted & David; many other relatives and friends. She had a passion for reading, coloring and spending time at the lake. She had an artistic flare in many fields. Through her many challenges Louise faced each with hope, strength and courage. Her strong faith in God guided her through life's journey. She loved meeting people and encouraging them. A friend to many and loved by all. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her. Service to be held later. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.