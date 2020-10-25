Louise CRAM

Passed away peacefully with her sister and granddaughter by her side on October 20, 2020 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by parents Lloyd and Georgia Johnson, brothers LeRoy (Johnny) and James (Jimmy), sister Janet, sons Calvin and Arlan and grandson Jimmy Cram. Survived by sister Carol Cram, children Ronald and Wanda, 9 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Retired from Honeywell and the Twin Cities Bowling Association, Louise's generous and outgoing nature endeared her to all. She will be remembered from many bowling tournaments, both regional and national. Private Memorial with a Celebration of Life after COVID restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to your favorite charity
.