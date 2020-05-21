Louise (Giannoni) DAGASTINO
1921 - 2020
98 Years of Age 08/22/1921 - 05/20/2020 Born in St. Paul, MN to Adolph and Josephine Giannoni. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dario; and her only sibling, Gino (Myrtle). She is survived by her devoted sons, Darrell (Barbara) of River Falls, WI and Richard (Kathleen) of Forest Lake MN; grandchildren, Troy (Kim), Scott & Daniel; James (Beth) & Jody; great-grand children, Michael (Breanna) & Katie (Luke), Josh & Julia, Alex (Sarah) & Jake, Anthony & Ryan; great-great-grandchildren, Hunter & Olivia. In addition, she is survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Due to the current virus crisis, there will be no visitation and a private graveside service/interment with a Celebration of Life at a later date. May perpetual light shine upon her.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
