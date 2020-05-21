98 Years of Age 08/22/1921 - 05/20/2020 Born in St. Paul, MN to Adolph and Josephine Giannoni. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dario; and her only sibling, Gino (Myrtle). She is survived by her devoted sons, Darrell (Barbara) of River Falls, WI and Richard (Kathleen) of Forest Lake MN; grandchildren, Troy (Kim), Scott & Daniel; James (Beth) & Jody; great-grand children, Michael (Breanna) & Katie (Luke), Josh & Julia, Alex (Sarah) & Jake, Anthony & Ryan; great-great-grandchildren, Hunter & Olivia. In addition, she is survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Due to the current virus crisis, there will be no visitation and a private graveside service/interment with a Celebration of Life at a later date. May perpetual light shine upon her.