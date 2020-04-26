Louise E. WIERSCHEM
Age 95 of St. Therese Apartments, New Hope, passed away April 22, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Joe last May. Joe was a deacon at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Medina. Survived by children John (Diane) Wierschem; Dr. Catherine (Paul) Gatto, Joseph (Debra) Wierschem, Thomas (Mary) Wierschem, Barbara Wierschem and Mary Wierschem; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grand children; sister Frances Taube. Preceded in death by parents Earl and Hilda Wood and aunt Julia Christensen. Louise was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. She married Joe Wierschem on August 30, 1947. They lived in Milwaukee and later in Minneapolis. Louise was a member of the MN Landscape Arboretum, the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the U of Wisconsin Alumni Association. She was active in Holy Name of Jesus parish and Cursillo. Private Mass of Christian Burial Friday, May 1, 2020 11 AM at the Church of The Holy Name of Jesus, 155 County Road 24, Medina. (to livestream service, go to www.gearty-delmore.com/ Louise Wierschem obit) Interment Holy Name Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Interfaith Outreach or Ascension School Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
