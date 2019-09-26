|
Born April 22, 1935 Passed away September 24, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Louise Maas; husband, Harry Bennett; brother, Kenneth Maas Jr.; grandniece, Polly Voltz. Betty is survived by sister-in-law and best friend, Ellen "Jibby" Maas; nieces and nephews, Ellen Maas (Len) Pratt of White Bear Lake, Ann (Bob) Tessier of Grant, KJ (Julie) Maas of Oakdale, Lucy (Tim) Voltz of Minneapolis, Nancy Maas of St. Paul, Michael (Rochelle Rougier) Maas of Mahtomedi; several grandnieces and nephews and many friends. Betty graduated from St. Luke's in 1949, Visitation in 1953 and the University of Minnesota in 1957. After college, she worked as a librarian for the City of St. Paul for 40.5 years. In 1997, she married Harry Bennett. In her free time, she was a world traveler to everywhere but India. Memorials preferred to St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church or The Pillars Hospice in Oakdale. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Saturday, September 28 at St. Jude of the Lake, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 26, 2019