Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of St. Timothy
707 89th Avenue NE
Blaine, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Timothy
707 89th Avenue NE
Blaine, MN
Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Louise G. HUGHES

Louise G. HUGHES Obituary
Age 92 Formerly of Fridley and Coon Rapids Passed away on February 01, 2019 in Jordan, MN where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law. . A visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 HWY 65 NE - Fridley, on Sunday, February 10; from 2:00 - 5:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of St. Timothy, 707 89th Avenue NE - Blaine, on Monday, February 11; at 10:30am with a visitation one half hour prior. The burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 1:35pm following services and will be in Assembly Lane 6. MillerFuneralFridley.com 763.571.1300
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 6, 2019
