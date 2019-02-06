|
Age 92 Formerly of Fridley and Coon Rapids Passed away on February 01, 2019 in Jordan, MN where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law. . A visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 HWY 65 NE - Fridley, on Sunday, February 10; from 2:00 - 5:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of St. Timothy, 707 89th Avenue NE - Blaine, on Monday, February 11; at 10:30am with a visitation one half hour prior. The burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 1:35pm following services and will be in Assembly Lane 6. MillerFuneralFridley.com 763.571.1300
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 6, 2019