Age 91 of Willernie Passed away on June 6, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband of 50+ years, Harold Sr.; daughter, Ann Mattson; and parents. Survived by children, Harold Jr. (Paulette) and Susan; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. Private family service and burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery to be held at a later date due to Covid 19. Memorials preferred to Marine Corps Charity Toys for Tots. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.