Age 89 of Mendota Heights Passed Away March 11, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Anthony J. Koury Sr. Survived by sons, Anthony (Gail) Jr., Tom (Lynn), Joseph (Jean), John (Julie) & Paul (Wendy); grandchildren, Anthony III, Melissa, Nicholas, Aaron, Zachary, Jacob, Erica, Hannah, Sadie, Joshua, Nathaniel & Sarah; great-grand children, Brianna, Alex, Caleb, Logan, Eleanor, Harper & Salem; & siblings, Ann Callahan, John Thomas & Ruth Spece. Funeral Liturgy 11AM Thursday, March 19th at HOLY FAMILY MARONITE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1960 So. Lexington Ave. in Mendota Heights. Visitation 4-8PM Wed., March 18th at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. at Arion in West St. Paul & also 1 hr. prior to the Service at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Special thanks to the staff at Lilydale Senior Living. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020