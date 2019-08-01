|
|
Age 83 Of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by husband John, parents Dolphus & Leah Cardinal, a brother and sisters. Survived by children Mike (Erica), Kathy (Bruce), Linda (Scott) and Bev (Michael); grandchildren Nick, Adrienne, Kristen, Jake, Dani & Sean; great grandchildren Gavin, Aria, Logi & Remy; sisters Annie, Edith & Jerita and many other family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 5th at 11:00 am at CHURCH OF ST. MARY OF THE LAKE, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with visitation one hour before the Mass. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Memorials preferred for research for Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 1, 2019